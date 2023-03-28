Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alcaraz won the Indian Wells title earlier in the month

Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz defeated American Tommy Paul in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

The 19-year-old US Open champion won 6-4 6-4 to extend his winning streak to nine matches.

Alcaraz must defend his title in Miami in order to stay atop the ATP rankings.

He will play another American, Taylor Fritz, in the last eight after the ninth seed beat Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3 6-4.

Tournament victory would also see him achieve the rare 'Sunshine Double' following his title win at Indian Wells earlier in March.

Elsewhere, Russian Karen Khachanov recorded his first victory over second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, beating the Greek 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

Seeded 14th, Khachanov will play the winner of the fourth-round tie between Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Sonego's compatriot 10th seed Jannik Sinner defeated Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-4 and will play Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the last eight.

In the women's draw, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina progressed to the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-0 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan.

The Kazakh 10th seed could also achieve the Sunshine Double if she was to win the tournament, while she is now unbeaten in 12 matches.

Rybakina will play either American third seed Jessica Pegula or Russian Anastasia Potapova next.