Last year, Great Britain failed to reach the finals after two defeats and a win in the group stage in Glasgow

Great Britain have been drawn to face Australia, France and Switzerland in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in September.

They will play their Group B matches at Manchester's AO Arena from 12 to 17 September.

Four groups will take place that week across Europe, with Valencia, Bologna and an unnamed Croatian city also hosts for this phase of the tournament.

The top two in each group will qualify for November's Finals in Malaga.

