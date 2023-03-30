Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is a five-time champion at Queen's Club

Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie are among 10 British players named in the line-up for the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club this summer.

Five-time champion Murray, 2021 finalist Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper are in the singles, while Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury, Lloyd Glasspool and Jamie Murray will play doubles.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will feature in the wheelchair draws.

The pre-Wimbledon tournament takes place from 19-25 June.

Men's singles world number one Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut at Queen's while defending champion Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe have also confirmed their participation.

Berrettini defeated world number 12 Norrie in three sets in 2021, before defending his title against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic last year.

In Alcaraz, Skupski and Hewett, the line-up includes the current world number one in the singles, doubles and wheelchair rankings.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who is the only Briton to win the Queen's title in the Open era, said: "It's always a great week at the Cinch Championships, playing at the Queen's Club with British fans.

"Obviously I have a lot of special memories there so I'm really looking forward to returning this year."