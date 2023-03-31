Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev extended his winning head-to-head record over Karen Khachanov, seeded 14th in Miami, to 4-1

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev became the first player since 1981 to reach a fifth consecutive ATP final after beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the Miami semi-finals.

Medvedev, 27, was not at his very best but wore down his childhood friend Khachanov to win 7-6 3-6 6-3.

"I think the key was trying to stay consistent," said fourth seed Medvedev.

Medvedev, who emulated Ivan Lendl's run 42 years ago, will play Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner for the title.

On the day when Wimbledon lifted its ban on Russian players, Medvedev moved into Sunday's final at the expense of 26-year-old Khachanov after extending his stunning recent run to 23 wins from 24 matches.

The 2021 US Open champion won consecutive titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, but lost in the Indian Wells final to Spanish world number one Alcaraz.

Medvedev will have an opportunity in Miami to avenge that defeat if 19-year-old Alcaraz beats Italian 10th seed Sinner later on Friday (00:00 BST, Saturday).

In the women's singles semi-finals, Czech two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova meets Romania's Sorana Cirstea for a place in Saturday's final.

The winner will face Kazakhstan's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who extended her winning streak to a 13th match after beating American third seed Jessica Pegula in their semi-final on Thursday.