Last updated on .From the section Tennis

There have been no WTA or ITF tournaments in China since 2019

The International Tennis Federation will offer record prize money in women's events over the next three months and allow a return to China this year.

There will be $5m (£4m) on offer across 164 women's ITF events in April, May and June, a 10% increase on 2022.

ITF tournaments, the level below the ATP and WTA Tours, have not taken place in China since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ITF said tournaments would resume "later this year" but gave no details.

The WTA, which has not held tournaments in China since 2019, in 2021 suspended events there over concerns for Chinese former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

Peng accused a Chinese official of sexual assault in a social media post but, after briefly disappearing from the public eye, later denied making the allegations. The situation led to widespread concern about her welfare.

The WTA told Reuters external-link last week that a decision on a potential return to China was "forthcoming".

It wants to meet with Peng in person before Chinese tournaments can resume.

The ITF also said it will stage its first World Tennis Tour event in Ethiopia and return to Burundi and Cyprus for the first time since 2013 and 2016 respectively.

"We have received reassurance that it's safe for players, their families and teams to compete in China, so we're looking forward to bringing the World Tennis Tour back there," ITF president David Haggerty told Reuters.

"Our fundamental purpose is to develop grassroots tennis in 213 countries with different social, economic and political conditions.

"We will continue to do that for the good of our sport around the world."