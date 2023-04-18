Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic had his right elbow strapped for his three-set defeat by Italian Lorenzo Musetti

World number one Novak Djokovic has said his right elbow is "not in an ideal condition" before the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Djokovic, 35, had surgery on the joint in 2018 and wore strapping during his shock defeat by Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

The Srpska Open is the 22-time Grand Slam winner's final tournament before the French Open starts on 28 May.

"I hope it will be fully ready for the first match," said Djokovic.

"I'm super excited to be here because I think it's one of the best places for us Serbian tennis players and athletes in general to be able to perform where we have so much love and support from local people.

"The people welcome me wholeheartedly with a great reception and so much love and support."

Djokovic will begin his quest for an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open against French 18-year-old Luca van Assche.