Novak Djokovic: World number one out of Srpska Open with defeat by Dusan Lajovic

From the section Tennis

Novak Djokvic preparing to hit a shot against Dusan Lajovic
Novak Djokovic is hoping to win the French Open for a third time next month

World number one Novak Djokovic is out of the Srpska Open thanks to a straight-set defeat by fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, 35, was beaten 6-4 7-6 (8-6) by the world number 70 in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

It is a further blow to Djokovic as he builds up to next month's French Open.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Lajovic. "It's the biggest win of my career. Beating him is something I didn't even think was possible, but it happened."

Djokovic, who suffered a shock defeat by Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, has been troubled by a right elbow problem.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had surgery on the joint in 2018 and said it was "not in an ideal condition" going into the Srpska Open, though he did not wear any strapping against Lajovic like he did in the defeat by Musetti last week.

It was just Djokovic's second tournament since early March, having missed Indian Wells and the Miami Open after being denied entry to the United States.

He will begin his quest for an overall men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros on 28 May.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 19:45

    I lost all respect for him when he openly lied to get in Aus and then complained when they rightly kicked him out

    • Reply posted by Nicky Hillman, today at 19:51

      Nicky Hillman replied:
      I’m sure he’s gutted🤪

  • Comment posted by BenH, today at 19:39

    Good! My suggestion (and hope) is that he now retires with immediate effect!!

  • Comment posted by MattSucci, today at 19:39

    Such an unlikeable player.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 19:38

    Good!

  • Comment posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, today at 19:15

    The Serbian puppet open. They deserve each other

  • Comment posted by Sultan of swing, today at 19:08

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall...

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 18:55

    Slippery slope starts here

