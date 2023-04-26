Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title when she was crowned US Open champion in 2021

British number one Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a hand injury hours before her first-round match.

The 20-year-old was set to face Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday.

Raducanu's withdrawal means she is almost certain to drop out of the world's top 100.

The 2021 US Open champion has been hindered by a wrist problem in recent months.

Raducanu's most recent appearance was a one-sided defeat by Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart this month, after which she dropped to 85 in the rankings.

