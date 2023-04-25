Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Mirra Andreeva has made it into the top 200 of the women's world rankings for the first time

Wildcard Mirra Andreeva has become the third 15-year-old to win a WTA 1000 main-draw match with victory over Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open.

Russian Andreeva, ranked 194 in the world, won 6-3 6-4 against the Canadian in the opening round on Wednesday.

Andreeva, who turns 16 on Saturday, saved five of the six break points she faced against world number 49 Fernandez.

She takes on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on Thursday.

American CiCi Bellis and compatriot Coco Gauff achieved the same feat at the Miami Open in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Andreeva, who is playing without a flag because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is the youngest player in the top 300 of the WTA world rankings.