Evans reached the semi-final of the Barcelona Open earlier this month

Great Britain's Dan Evans is out of the Madrid Open after a straight-set defeat by Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The world number 24 lost 6-3 6-2 in the second round of the clay-court tournament.

Zapata Miralles, who is 42nd in the world rankings, will face Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the third round.

British number one Cameron Norrie is in action later on Saturday against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki.

Evans would have hoped to build on some of the momentum gathered at the Barcelona Open, where he reached the semi-final but was beaten in straight sets by top seed Carlos Alcaraz, 19.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev beat Italy's Andrea Vavassori 6-4 6-3 to progress to the round of 32, while Serbia's Dusan Lajovic secured a dramatic win over world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5).

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka also beat Columbia's Camila Osorio 6-4 7-5 to advance into the round of 16.