Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andreeva is playing in a WTA main draw for only the second time

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's incredible run at the Madrid Open continued with a straight-set victory over Poland's Magda Linette to reach the last 16.

Andreeva, given a wildcard for the clay-court event, celebrated her 16th birthday on Saturday with a confident win over the world number 19.

It is her 16th consecutive victory in all competitions.

The world number 194 will face second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

Andreeva's triumph over 2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Linette comes after she beat Brazil's world number 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in round two just 24 hours after overcoming 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

Her 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 win over Haddad Maia made her the seventh-youngest player since 2000 to beat a top-20 ranked opponent before the age of 16.

Runner-up at the junior Australian Open in January, Andreeva's winning streak in professional matches now stands at 16.

Andreeva's last-16 opponent, Belarusian Sabalenka, beat Columbia's Camila Osorio 6-4 7-5 to advance earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Spain's Paula Badosa beat American Coco Gauff on home soil with a dominant 6-3 6-0 victory in 71 minutes to reach the last 16, where she will meet Greece's Maria Sakkari or her compatriot Rebeka Masarova.