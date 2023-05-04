Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka is hunting a second Madrid Open title in three years

Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Maria Sakkari in straight sets to secure her place in the Madrid Open final.

The world number two dropped just five games in a comfortable 6-4 6-1 win over her Greek opponent.

Belarusian Sabalenka, 24, has reached her second consecutive clay-court final, having lost to world number one Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart last month.

Poland's Swiatek will set up a repeat of that match if she beats Veronika Kudermetova in the second semi-final.

Sabalenka, who claimed her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January, is hunting a second Madrid title in three years after winning the tournament in 2021.

The second Slam of the season is the French Open, which begins at Roland Garros on 28 May.