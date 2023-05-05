Former world number one Andy Murray is ranked 52nd, 34 places above his opponent Luca van Assche

Britain's Andy Murray reached the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence to boost his clay-court preparations before the French Open.

The 35-year-old beat French teenager Luca van Assche 6-2 7-6 (8-6) to reach the last four at the event, which is a tier below the main ATP Tour.

Murray entered on a wildcard to get more match time after first-round exits from Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion next faces Alexander Bublik or Harold Mayot.

Murray is seeking a first title since 2019 as he gears up to make what would be only his second French Open appearance in six years when the Grand Slam starts on 28 May.

The Scottish fifth seed won four games in a row to take the first set against 18-year-old home hope Van Assche before being pushed harder in the second.

He had two match points on the Frenchman's serve at 5-4 but failed to convert them, finding himself taken to a tie-break where he immediately went a mini-break down with a wayward backhand.

Murray saved two set points at 6-4 in the tie-break before winning the next four points in a row, sealing the victory when Van Assche sent a backhand long.

He greeted that with a roaring 'yes!' and his obvious delight at progressing continued after the handshake at the net when he carried on fist pumping and shouting as he celebrated stringing together three wins in a row on his least favourite surface.

Raducanu has her second surgery of the week

While Murray continues his bid to return to the very top of his sport after career-threatening hip surgery four years ago, British women's number one Emma Raducanu this week announced she would be sidelined for "a few months" while she has surgery on her hands and ankle.

After posting a photo of her right hand in bandages after what she described as her first "minor procedure" on Wednesday, she posted a new one on Friday sitting in a wheelchair with her left ankle also now bandaged and the caption "2/3" followed by a smiling and heart emoji.

"I just had my ankle done, so two out of three done and one to go, but not for two weeks' time," the 2021 US Open champion said in an Instagram live.

The 20-year-old is set to miss the French Open as well as the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, as she seeks to put an end to the injuries and niggles that have disrupted her career since her superb New York triumph.

Alcaraz celebrates 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

At the same time that Murray has been boosting his confidence with some wins on clay, world number two Carlos Alcaraz has been underlining his credentials as a French Open title favourite by reaching the final in Madrid.

The Spaniard, who will be looking to win his second Grand Slam title after victory in the US Open last year, celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday by beating Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4 6-3 to set up a final against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev or German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alcaraz, whose French Open chances have been increased because of fitness concerns over 14-time champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, will be chasing his fourth ATP title of the year in Sunday's final. He is also the defending champion.

"It means a lot to me, playing a final again here in Madrid. It's such a special place for me. I have great memories since I came here to play under-12s," Alcaraz said.

"Last year it was amazing. I'll enjoy the final and try to make all of Spain happy. I don't think about the pressure here.

"I just think about playing great matches and getting good results. I enjoy every single second here."