French Open: Is it time for Roland Garros to use electronic line calls?

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova argues with umpire Pierre Bacchi at the 2021 French Open
In the 2021 French Open semi-finals, Barbora Krejcikova saw chair umpire Pierre Bacchi overrule a line judge's call on a match point

Seeing a chair umpire jump down to the court, scamper across the clay and point out the mark of a ball is one of the great traditions of the French Open.

The scene adds to the spectacle. A sense of anticipation hangs in the air, whistles or cheers from the Paris crowd - depending who the decision is for - accompany the official to the spot.

But, in a sport of high stakes and fine margins, is it time to stop relying solely on the human eye to decide crucial points?

At the recent Italian Open, Britain's Andy Murray was annoyed when a line call went against him because the umpire ruled the ball mark was on the line.

Murray strongly disagreed. Electronic line calling technology - not used at the Rome tournament but seen by television viewers - supported the former world number one's view.

The incident reignited a long-running debate whether an electronic system should be brought on to all courts - including Roland Garros' famous terracotta surfaces.

Is the technology unreliable on clay?

Unlike the other three Grand Slam tournaments, which are played on hard or grass courts, the French Open does not use the technology in any form.

The Australian Open and US Open - both played on hard courts - have already dispensed with human line judges in favour of solely relying on automated calls.

Wimbledon, played on grass, introduced Hawk-Eye technology in 2007 but the line judges remain. Players at the Championships are able to challenge calls up to three times per set.

The French Open continues to fully trust line judges and umpires, not allowing players to use electronic replays to challenge human decision.

For a long time it has been felt the red brick dust - a top layer of one to two millimetres - compromises the accuracy and reliability of an electronic system because it is a 'live' surface which moves during the match.

That has led to continuing issues of confidence from players, commentators and fans.

But Foxtenn - one of three systems used to judge line calls in tennis, alongside Hawk-Eye and IMG Arena - insists it is reliable.

Foxtenn is the only vendor which has so far operated an electronic line calling system on clay courts.

It says its 'real bounce technology' - which uses ultra-high-speed cameras capable of generating more than 100,000 images per second in combination with a laser scanner system - is suitable for the surface.

"It delivers perfect and constant real-time calibration," say the Barcelona-based company.

"It basically catches everything that happens on the court; anywhere from minute detail to every unthinkable angle."

Why doesn't the French Open use it?

Last month, the ATP Tour - the top tier of men's events - announced line judges will be replaced by an electronic calling system on all surfaces on a full-time basis from 2025.

The WTA, the governing body of women's tennis, told BBC Sport it has "been reviewing" going full-time with electronic line calling and is "very interested" in making a similar move to the ATP.

Remy Azemar, the French Open's head of referees, acknowledges the technology has been successful at other tournaments.

Yet the resistance remains firm.

Two factors fuel the French Open's reluctance to change: maintaining traditions synonymous with the 100-year-old tournament and an unwillingness to cede human control.

"Without the presence of the line judge, it is indeed very robotic," said Azemar. "But we must also recognise that it works.

"Will it make the game look a bit colder and emptier on the court? Everyone can have an opinion on that, it's not for me to answer."

France is widely considered one of the strongest nations when it comes to developing officials and Azemar says Roland Garros has "nothing to prove" in terms of its quality of officiating.

"As long as the human referee remains in charge, we are a little less directly concerned. We keep the freedom to make our decisions," he said.

Will we ever see it at Roland Garros?

With an increasing number of tournaments relying on electronic line calling, the French Open is fast becoming an outlier by sticking with tradition.

Foxtenn and Hawk-Eye have already been approved as a review system on clay with line judges, with Foxtenn being used at ATP events in Barcelona, Estoril, Madrid and Bastad last year.

No vendor has yet been approved to make sole decisions without the officials. Final testing of the automatic technology on clay is continuing.

The ATP, the men's governing body, said its impending move will "optimise accuracy and consistency across tournaments, match courts and surfaces".

Rafael Nadal reacts to a electronic line call at Wimbledon
Wimbledon is among the tournaments that have Hawk-Eye, an electronic line-calling review system using multiple camera angles to trace the ball's trajectory

Last season, there were 30 WTA events which used electronic line calling - including 13 that did not have line umpires.

Only two WTA clay-court events - Madrid and Iasi - used an electronic line calling review system in 2022.

With an even heavier reliance on the technology on the horizon, Azemar conceded the French Open could be forced into change.

"If 98% or 99% of the tournaments in the season are played without line judges, we will be backed into a corner," he said.

"I think we have to weigh things up carefully and give ourselves time. But we can also be caught up by reality."

What disputes have there been recently?

Disputes over line calls are regular occurrences during the European clay-court season and there were a number of notable examples during the recent Italian Open.

Murray's disagreement with Mohamed Lahyani in Rome blew up because of the three-time major champion's huge profile - and his heated reaction.

Lahyani was also involved in another similar incident in Rome. The Swedish umpire made a decision that left Danish player Holger Rune furious in a quarter-final against Novak Djokovic, which he eventually won.

Rune questioned whether officials were punished for "mistakes", as did Russia's Veronika Kudermetova who remonstrated with the chair umpire in her quarter-final.

Umpire Mohamed Lahyani and Holger Rune discuss a ball mark at the Italian Open
Rune and Lahyani disagreed over their interpretations of a ball mark in the Italian Open quarter-finals

At the French Open, there was a high-profile incident in 2021 that could have had even more damaging consequences.

In a dramatic semi-final against Greece's Maria Sakkari, Czech player Barbora Krejcikova was denied victory when chair umpire Pierre Bacchi overruled a call from a line judge on match point.

Television replays indicated the ball was out, leading Murray - watching on the television - to say Bacchi had made an "absolutely brutal error".

Krejcikova brushed off the disappointment, took another match point and won her maiden Grand Slam singles title two days later.

These disputes illustrate the confusion which still remains around clay-court marks. Whether the wrong mark has been checked, or the mark is not a true representation because of physics, tension can be created as a result.

"I don't mind that it's like this with line umpires judging," said Rune. "But it's about how you read the mark. Sometimes it is wrong."

Until the governing bodies are satisfied the technology is more accurate than the human eye, the drama over disputes will continue - perhaps over the next weeks at Roland Garros.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 12:44

    It's all about the telly and the 'theatre'. With the tech available, you actually don't need officials now. But TV loves conflict and players abusing umpires and ball boys/ girls.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 12:43

    Yes,for the simple reason it speeds up play and avoids 5 minute discussions. I'm sure some of players look for these discussions as well as part of gamesmanship.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 12:41

    Absolutely, cut down on disputes + unnecessary downtime between points should be something everyone involved in the sport should want.

    Looking forward to the tournament though all the same, the women's just looks like being a Swiatek/Sabalenka procession but it should be the most open RG for 19 years on the men's side with Djokovic's poor form coming in + Alcaraz still not looking 100%.

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 12:33

    yes, is the answer. sure it's not 100% accurate but at least it's consistent. both sides will be judged by the same parameters/calculations/errors. that seems to me like a level playing field.

    the problem with VAR in the premier league is that ultimately it still relies on a human's interpretation of the evidence. hence all the controversies.

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 12:32

    people just can't do anything without tech these days, its like some compulsive behavioural disorder humans have developed.. every muppet staring at their mobile phone every minute of the day, even when walking. It's like they're following an app that tells them to put their left foot forward, then their right.

    One of the nice things about playing sport is the escapism from tech. Being present.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 12:32

    Maybe the players need to be honest. Or have a little wall instead of lines, would be clear then as the ball would rebound off in a strange and delightful way.

    • Reply posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 12:34

      Banned 11 Times replied:
      Don't be stupid!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:24

    They can bring in VAR to get the decisions wrong.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 12:21

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 12:19

    Just play on a giant touch screen - yes we have the tech.

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 12:17

    Quite simply, yes. When the technology is there, and used in all the other big tournaments, why stick with the obviously faulty reliance on umpires pointing out marks in the clay, which may or may not have already been there. This is a no-brainer.

    • Reply posted by linusmay, today at 12:20

      linusmay replied:
      And thats why the french dont use it.

  • Comment posted by Panasonic, today at 12:16

    Yes, if the technolgy is available then use it. Umpires keep making mistakes so think this is a must. Go a bit further and get rid of umpires?. Electronic scoring.

    • Reply posted by nick_bham, today at 12:26

      nick_bham replied:
      Agree with first bit but can't get rid of umpires completely. Imagine if a let was needed but the players disagreed? Who would make the decision?

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:15

    Why use a technology which can give a certain correct answer when we can use human eye which in turn can lead to human error. It's seems a silly idea to me. Personally why use line judges at all. Just let the players do their own calls. Or maybe even the crowd.

  • Comment posted by Budmischief, today at 12:12

    Tech makes consistent decisions and can 'see' far, far more accurately than any judge or player. Tech solutions cannot be accused of bias either. So just do it.

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 12:11

    Of course - technology should take as many jobs as possible.

    • Reply posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 12:14

      Banned 11 Times replied:
      Agreed, too many human errors. Robocop umpires gets you best of both worlds

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 12:11

    Yes! No one can beat the eyes of a hawk

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 12:10

    I'd prefer the ladies would play best of 5 sets in slams .

    • Reply posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 12:12

      Banned 11 Times replied:
      I agree, Wanting equal pay and that

  • Comment posted by Penny4em, today at 12:10

    Without reading the above, are there not problems with all the clay dust?

    • Reply posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 12:12

      Banned 11 Times replied:
      Not unless there's a dust storm

  • Comment posted by Jerapah, today at 12:06

    Yes.

  • Comment posted by Jordan, today at 12:06

    French open matches are the longest of any slam. Doing away with this tradition would help speed things up

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 12:03

    They could take VAR away from the Premier League

    • Reply posted by Miss007, today at 12:22

      Miss007 replied:
      You'd find something else to moan about if they did.

