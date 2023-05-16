Close menu

Italian Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach quarter-finals

By Sonia OxleyBBC Sport

Novak Djokovic goes for a forehand
Novak Djokovic is chasing a seventh Italian Open title

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 17th successive Italian Open quarter-final with a tense victory over British number one Cameron Norrie.

The 35-year-old Serb, who will be replaced as world number one by Carlos Alcaraz next week, won 6-3 6-4 in Rome.

The mood in a tetchy encounter worsened in the second set when Norrie smashed an overhead into the ankle of Djokovic, who had already given up the point.

Djokovic faces Danish seventh seed Holger Rune in the last eight.

The Serb's preparation for the French Open has been disrupted by injury but he is finding form in time for his bid for a 23rd Grand Slam singles title when it starts on 28 May.

Having delayed the start of the match for a few minutes while he was in the treatment room, Djokovic then wasted no time in racing into a 3-0 lead - and was not even held up by an early collision with the clock at the side of the court.

While Norrie slowed down Djokovic's charge with a couple of holds and saved three set points - one with a rocketing backhand service return - he could do nothing about the fourth as Djokovic wrapped up the first set.

The 27-year-old Briton went a break down early in the second and then immediately broke back - but in controversial fashion.

Djokovic had already surrendered the point when he hit high to leave Norrie with an open court to put the ball into and was walking away with his back turned when Norrie fired his smash into Djokovic's left ankle.

Norrie uttered a brief "sorry" and raised his hand in apology, earning whistles from the crowd and a huge glare from a clearly riled Djokovic.

With conditions cool and the mood on court even frostier, Djokovic went on to break to love for 5-4.

Having been made to wait at the start of the match, it was then Norrie's turn to keep Djokovic waiting as he received treatment on court on his hip while the Serb prepared to serve for the match.

Djokovic went 0-30 down but resumed his focus as he sealed victory on his second match point to stay on course for a seventh Italian Open title, with the pair exchanging a tense handshake and no words at the net.

Djokovic finding form in time for French Open

Djokovic missed the recent Madrid Open with an elbow injury and before that had made earlier-than-expected exits from tournaments in Monte Carlo and Bosnia and Herzegovina to leave his clay-court preparations in less than ideal shape in the run-up to the French Open.

He and Rafael Nadal both have a chance to win a record 23rd men's major singles title at Roland Garros, but with the Spaniard having been unable to play since the Australian Open in January because of a hip injury neither is a red-hot favourite to win in Paris.

Spain's US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, who will take over as world number one from Djokovic when the rankings are updated next week, has been looking good for a French Open challenge after back-to-back titles in Madrid and Barcelona.

However, the 20-year-old suffered a shock last-32 defeat in Rome on Monday by Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan to make his earliest exit in a tournament since October.

Even if Djokovic wins the title in Italy, he will still lose the number one ranking, but he would head to Paris with his clay season back on track.

Against Norrie he was more assured than in the previous two rounds, albeit he was helped by the Briton's unforced error count which reached 29.

"So far, so good," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"I'm just glad to overcome today's challenge in straight sets and move on."

He did not give details about what the issue was that he had received treatment for before the match but suggested there was no cause for concern.

"Every day there's something," he added. "Thankfully I was able to play and finish the match and hopefully tomorrow I will feel even better."

Norrie will continue his French Open preparations next week at a tournament in Lyon, where he is the top seed.

Novak Djokovic crashes into the clock at the side of the court
Novak Djokovic had a early collision with the clock at the side of the court
41 comments

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:31

    "He did not give details about what the issue was that he had received treatment for before the match"

    I'm shocked!

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 13:30

    Unlucky, Tim.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:04

    I hope Novak overtakes Rafa with 23 Grand Slams but he can’t retire yet you just never know if Rafa can win another GS. These two have raised the bar from previous greats Sampras, Federer etc

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 13:32

      Y0U replied:
      You forgot about Tim Murray's three grand slams - the same number as someone called Stan Wawrinka (no, nor me)

      There's still time for him to catch up.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 12:59

    Ferrari beats Skoda in race.... equivalent.

  • Comment posted by nigelg, today at 12:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 13:06

      Araucaria replied:
      Haven't you got some surfaces to wipe?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:58

    good match

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 12:45

    Not sure what people have against Djokovic showing his emotions on court. Nadal and Federer just hide their frustrations better but off the court you can see how nice djokovic is and that matters more.

    • Reply posted by bz, today at 13:01

      bz replied:
      He is tennis player not politician and probably the best ever! Don't expect philosophical or medical statement from him, even he is giving his opinion on everything , just enjoy his brilliance in tennis!

  • Comment posted by carl , today at 12:39

    Nole is the best, that's all!

  • Comment posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 12:36

    Expected outcome Norrie always struggles against Top10 players that's why he isn't one predicting no British Player after Round 3 in Roland Garros next weeks

    • Reply posted by DbD, today at 13:45

      DbD replied:
      Other then when he beat Alcaraz in a final at the start of the clay season. He's not someone any of the top players particularly look forward to facing.

  • Comment posted by notinmyname, today at 12:33

    What’s with another Have Your Say after a Djokovic match? It seems so random what posts you decide to open one up for. Fair enough for a tournament win but after his fist match and now this one. Why for noone else?

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 12:36

      Araucaria replied:
      It's about the Brit.

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 12:29

    There's a shock.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:33

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Who said it was a shock?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:27

    No shame in being knocked out by one of the all time greats of tennis.

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 12:23

    Novak Djokovic is a pompous, arrogant, entitled and thoroughly dislikable individual. No humility.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 12:32

      lee roy replied:
      I think he's great.

