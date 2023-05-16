Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek lost in her first match at Rome in 2020 - but has not been beaten here since

World number one Iga Swiatek continued her dominant streak at the Italian Open by beating Croatia's Donna Vekic to reach the quarter-finals.

Swiatek, 21, is bidding for a third successive title in Rome and, despite some unconvincing moments against 24th seed Vekic, won 6-3 6-4.

The three-time major champion has won her past 14 matches on the Rome clay.

She will put that record on the line when she faces Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

In a last-16 match pushed back to Tuesday after Monday's rain in Rome, Swiatek was far from her best and particularly struggled with her forehand.

But she had enough quality to edge past Vekic, who had chances to make the scoreline closer but could take only one of her seven break points.

"Donna is an experienced player and can play really well on most surfaces. She put on a lot of pressure but I'm happy to handle it and come through," Swiatek said.

On facing Kazakhstan's Rybakina next, she added: "It is not going to be easy, she is in great shape this season, it will be challenging. But I'm ready for it and comfortable on clay."