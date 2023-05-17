Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Swiatek has won the French Open in 2020 and 2022

World number one Iga Swiatek says she is waiting for "more info" on the thigh injury which forced her to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek, 21, needed treatment before retiring at 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 2-2 on Wednesday.

The reigning French Open champion hopes to be fit for this year's tournament, which begins on 28 May.

"The diagnostic is in progress," said Swiatek. external-link

"More info in the following days."

The three-time major winner was in tears as she left the court for a medical timeout during the second-set tie-break against Kazakhstan's Rybakina, and returned with strapping on her right thigh.

Swiatek won the previous two Italian Opens and was on a 14-match winning streak in Rome.

Wimbledon champion and world number six Rybakina has now registered three wins over Swiatek this season.

In the semi-finals she will face Latvian 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Spain's former world number two Paula Badosa 6-2 4-6 6-3, winning the first set in just 19 minutes.