Andy Murray withdraws from French Open to prioritise Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray
Murray is the world number 42 in the men's rankings

Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray, 36, has only played at Roland Garros once since 2017.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won the clay-court Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence in May but has struggled for consistency on the surface.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, takes place from 28 May to 11 June.

Murray lost to long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in Bordeaux earlier this week and also had early exits at the ATP Tour events in Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo.

He did, however, beat world number 17 Tommy Paul when he came back from a set down in Aix-en-Provence against the American to secure his first clay-court title since 2016 and his first singles trophy for four years.

Murray said earlier in May that he was not sure about playing at Roland Garros, telling the Guardian: "It's just what the right thing is to prioritise at this stage in my career.

"I trust my body now but I'm aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon."

Murray is set to play in the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club, which takes place from 19-25 June.

The first event of the British grass-court season will be the Surbiton Trophy from 4-11 June.

Murray reached the 2016 French Open final, when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic, and reached the semi-finals the following year, with Wawrinka ending his challenge.

The Scot dropped to 503 in the men's rankings after having career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has worked himself back up to 42nd in the world.

In January's Australian Open, he spent 10 and a half hours on court in victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, before being beaten in the third round by Roberto Bautista Agut.

Analysis - Playing on grass considered best preparation for Wimbledon

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent

Murray's principal goal right now is Wimbledon - and if at all possible trying to get himself seeded.

He is currently ranked 42, and although only the top 32 will be seeded, a few players will inevitably be missing through injury.

By not playing at Roland Garros, Murray passes up the chance for some significant ranking points.

But the trade off is that he is now likely to be able to play in the Surbiton grass-court Challenger event which takes place in the second week of the French Open.

Murray has played on clay in Madrid, Aix-en-Provence, Rome and Bordeaux in the past month. Some rest and an early opportunity to lace up his grass-court shoes is now considered the best preparation for Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 13:25

    Quelle Suprise.

    I'm not sure why he continues, he's insanely rich, he's never gonna win anything else and every injury he gets will really hinder his quality of life when he's retired. Why does he go on? His next injury could see him immobile and in pain for the rest of his life, it just isn't worth it. He's won the lot and did it while 3 different GOATs were his competition.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 13:23

    Makes sense, he had next to no chance of doing anything relevant at Roland Garros anyway.

  • Comment posted by Dinosaur , today at 13:22

    Absolutely the right decision. He wants to win another Grand Slam and his best chance is Wimbledon so it has to be the priority.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 13:23

      Cole replied:
      ... He has no chance of winning another slam. Love the guy, but be even vaguely real.

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 13:21

    This name is awaiting moderation hasn’t commented yet are you ok

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 13:25

      Not John Barnes replied:
      Nap time.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 13:20

    He will always, always try his best at Wimbledon, but Murray should retire, & give his injury ravaged body & good, long rest....

    He owes British tennis nothing....

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 13:19

    Good

  • Comment posted by Acacia Tree, today at 13:19

    Gutted for him. Love his perseverance and enduring optimism/ hope. A role model for us all.

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 13:19

    Has his priorities right.... Good shout Andy!

  • Comment posted by mechel, today at 13:17

    Man, just when things were starting to look promising. Wimbledon charge starts now though!!

