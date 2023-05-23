Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart made her French Open debut last year

Britain's Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Katie Boulter came through three-setters to reach the second round of French Open qualifying on Tuesday.

Dart was tested in a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over American Katrina Scott, while Broady came from behind to beat France's Arthur Gea 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Boulter cut her errors to beat Nuria Brancaccio 6-2 4-6 6-4 and Jan Choinski advanced when Nicolas Kicker retired.

But Katie Swan, Heather Watson and Lily Miyazaki were all knocked out.

Players need to come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam at Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday.

Fellow Britons Fran Jones and Ryan Peniston booked their places in the second round on Monday.

Elsewhere, Britain's Jack Draper boosted his preparations for the French Open by reaching the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open.

The world number 53 beat Serbian fifth seed Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 7-5 as his comeback from injury gathered momentum after he missed the events in Rome and Madrid with an abdominal injury.

Draper, 21, will play fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the quarter-finals at an event where British number one Cameron Norrie begins his title defence on Wednesday in a tough draw against Belgium's David Goffin - a former top-10 player.