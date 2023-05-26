Close menu

French Open 2023: Emma Raducanu 'papered over cracks' in British tennis - Dan Evans

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

Dan Evans returns a ball
Dan Evans is one of only three British players in the main draws of the French Open singles
French Open 2023
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Emma Raducanu's victory at the US Open papered over the cracks in the state of British tennis, says Dan Evans.

Evans, seeded 24th, is one of only three Britons playing in the French Open singles main draws, alongside Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper.

With Raducanu injured, there are no British players in the women's singles.

"There's enough people playing junior tennis. We just don't help them in my opinion. It's a scarce draw, isn't it?" said the British men's number two.

Evans, 33, has long been a vocal critic of the pathway in British tennis and said the nation was "lucky" to see Raducanu emerge as a major champion in 2021.

Asked if Raducanu's win as a teenage qualifier in New York "papered over cracks", Evans said: "Is that a rhetorical question? Yes.

"She's a very good tennis player but the rankings don't lie, do they?

"I don't want to sound like a broken record. But there is way further to go than just the top players. It's from the bottom up."

Britain has four players ranked in the men's world top 60, although Andy Murray is not joining Norrie, Evans and Draper at Roland Garros after deciding to focus on the grass-court season.

Raducanu, 20, is also missing from the clay-court Grand Slam following surgeries on her wrists and ankle.

Raducanu has recently dropped to 106th in the world, meaning there are no British players inside the top 100 of the women's rankings.

Seven women lost in qualifying at Roland Garros - Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki and Francesca Jones - as did Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and Jan Choinski in the men's event.

Speaking at Roland Garros on Friday, Evans added. "Argentina got 13 men in the qualifying here. They have no money, they have nothing. Not a federation basically.

"We need to make people love tennis and get involved. That's what I think we need to do: get a bigger pool, pool it all in and get going.

"It's simple. It's simple maths."

In response to Evans' comments, the Lawn Tennis Association acknowledged the disappointing results in French Open qualifying but insisted it is "making longer term progress.

"There is more work to do before we consistently have the numbers we would like to see across all levels," said the governing body.

"That's why we are investing in our junior players, staging more international competitions in this country and supporting players development whatever is the best route for them to reach the top of the game, including both professional and the college system routes.

"Of course we need to go further and want players moving up the rankings - but we do believe we are heading in the right direction."

Since returning from a drugs ban in 2018 after testing positive for cocaine, Evans has put his partying lifestyle behind him and urged others to dedicate themselves more to the sport.

Evans reached a career-high ranking of 22nd aged 31 and also won the first ATP title of his career in 2021.

"You've got to work hard," he said.

"I know what it's like to not work hard and what you get from that and I know what it's like to work hard and get decent rewards.

"I'm not sitting here saying I know the answers.

"Put it this way, if you play 20 tournaments a year, you are allowed one bad tournament because you get 19 that count towards your ranking.

"If you play 30, you give yourself a decent chance to have some bad weeks and you'll also have some good weeks."

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:12

    Much as I would love her to do well in the future, it rather looks like Raducanu is to be a one hit wonder. Do not get me wrong, a grand slam win is a big achievement.
    Watching that final both players were fantastic, now Fernandez is ranked 50th, Raducanu 106th.
    It is disappointing but Emma is so unlucky with a variety of injuries it is so difficult to get any consistency.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 18:10

    I agree with King Dan but iss shockin we aint got any women in the FO next week. Ere are wass appened to Jodie Burrage cos she was makin progress. Some of iss dahn to coachin but mindset n all on ere.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:09

    Sadly access to tennis in the UK is difficult unless you have substantial financial resources. The LTA don't make it easy save for the super rich which is a gravy train compared to the underprivileged who have little or no chance. 99% have no chance as there are no clubs and no courts. As a huge tennis fan I think it's a real shame as it is a wonderful game.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:55

    I thought British tennis was supposed to be on up. Why are these players not kicking on to the next level. Are the players not good enough or is it mentally they are not strong enough to make the next step

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 17:53

    Thats because tennis is seen a a sport played for two weeks, once per year at Wimbledon and watched nainly by middleclass women.
    With few British people to support and a history of failure its not exactly a sport the fires kids up as opposed to other sports.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 17:42

    Have to disagree to a point with Dan here, for the last nearly 20 years on the men's side GB only has less GS wins than Spain, Serbia and Switzerland, and our Davis Cup team isn't just Andy Murray + some other blokes like it used to be, it's a good team right through with solid Tour level players.

    Dan should focus on himself at the moment, he's had a poor season up to now.

  • Comment posted by Bryan Tonks, today at 17:41

    The LTA are and always have been for the "elite" (in all senses) of the country. In the UK if you are a kid of a rich family in Surrey then tennis, coaching, clubs etc. are a relatively straightforward path. Similarly, thanks to some "sprinkles" by the LTA if you are from an inner city and very deprived there is a hard path, but a path. For the 80% in the middle- no courts, no coaching, no chance!

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 17:41

    Maybe Murray will get the respect he deserves from the English now.....(fat chance).

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 17:39

    Lucky for Dan he said that the BBC's poster girl was "very good"(!??!) otherwise he'd never have made it past the internal censor...

    • Reply posted by user name withheld, today at 17:56

      user name withheld replied:
      The posts I have seen removed regarding radacanu have broken the rules , ergo removed

  • Comment posted by js, today at 17:35

    The UK government is not doing enough to protect outdoor sporting areas being redeveloped for housing. A golf course local to me was closed after 80 years claiming it wasn't being used, which was rubbish. Now it's going to be housing.

  • Comment posted by pimbo, today at 17:29

    Indeed. The LTA has wasted tons of money with blabla, much like the British Tory gvt when they state how much money they spend on X. They do not know or admit that every budget gets eaten - it does not yield results without a plan.

  • Comment posted by rodricjenkin, today at 17:27

    Dan Evans has done really well is great to watch and deserves some credit. Would love to see him get a decent grand slam run like QF

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 17:33

      pimbo replied:
      No chance for that in a very (murderously) competitive ATP. A Raducanu run, who beat NOBODY on the way to the US Open title (not her fault) is not possible in the men's game.

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 17:26

    Good point well made

