Karolina Muchova now holds a 3-1 record against Maria Sakkari

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Maria Sakkari became the first top-10 seed to exit the French Open as she fell in straight sets to Karolina Muchova in a battling encounter.

Czech Muchova defeated the Greek eighth seed 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 in a first-round match lasting more than two hours.

It is the second successive year that Sakkari - a previous semi-finalist at Roland Garros - has been knocked out of the clay-court Grand Slam by Muchova.

"It's a little bit of deja vu," world number 43 Muchova said.

"It was a very tough match, she is a very good player. I'm glad we didn't play a [second] tie-break, I managed the nerves."

Muchova will face Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the second round in Paris.

Sunday's opening day of action also brought defeat for 21st seed Magda Linette as the Pole was defeated 6-3 1-6 6-3 by Canada's 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

Poland could celebrate victory elsewhere, however, as Magdalena Frech stunned China's Zhang Shuai 6-1 6-1, while Belgium's 28th seed Elise Mertens beat Viktoria Hruncakova 6-1 6-4.

Chinese 19th seed Qinwen Zheng progressed with a 6-3 6-1 win over Tamara Zidansek but home favourite Alize Cornet lost 6-3 6-4 to Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Later on Sunday, third seed Jessica Pegula faces 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in an all-American clash.