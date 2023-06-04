Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is bidding for history at this year's French Open, where a win would put him ahead of Rafael Nadal with a record 23rd men's Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serb has beaten 11 players on his way to his 22 Grand Slam titles - some are easy to guess, some a little more challenging.

You've got two minutes - the length of times players get between sets - to name them all. How many can you get?