French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur beats Lucia Bronzetti at Roland Garros
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2023
|Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur put a lack of recent matches behind her to beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the French Open first round.
Jabeur, whose preparations for Roland Garros were disrupted by a calf injury, won 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday.
Before facing Bronzetti, the Wimbledon and US Open finalist had played one match since retiring injured against Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart on 22 April.
Jabeur won in little over an hour as she avoided another early Paris exit.
Last year she was beaten in the first round on the Roland Garros clay but avoided the same fate by making strong starts to both sets against 65th-ranked Bronzetti.
Jabeur, 28, will face a French opponent in the second round in the shape of either world number 122 Oceane Dodin or wildcard Selena Janicijevic.
Later on Tuesday, world number Swiatek will start her title defence against Spanish world number 70 Cristina Bucsa, with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also in action.
- The story of World War Two's 'bouncing bomb': In 2013, Simon Watts spoke to George 'Johnny' Johnson, the last survivor of the Dambusters squadron
- Can you tackle a Victorian exam paper? Shake off the cobwebs and give your brain a workout with this 19th-century test