Alexander Zverev has reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros twice

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Alexander Zverev made a winning return to the French Open a year after leaving his Roland Garros semi-final in a wheelchair with a serious ankle injury.

The 26-year-old had to retire injured in the second set of his semi-final against Rafael Nadal last year and was out for six months with torn ligaments.

The German beat South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday.

"It's very, very nice to be back," he said in his on-court interview.

"I was obviously very disappointed with how that tournament finished for me [last year].

"That's why I appreciate it even more when I play in a full stadium and the crowd is behind me. It was just a lot of fun out there."

Zverev, seeded 22nd, will face Slovakia's Alex Molcan next as he bids for a first major singles title.

They are joined in the second round by last year's runner-up Casper Ruud after the Norwegian world number four beat Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer 6-4 6-3 6-2 with a commanding display of baseline power.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev is also in action on Tuesday, taking on Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild, while Danish sixth seed Holger Rune opens his campaign against American Christopher Eubanks.