Cameron Norrie is aiming to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in his career

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Britain's Cameron Norrie matched his best run at the French Open by ruthlessly swatting aside home hope Lucas Pouille to reach the third round.

Norrie, seeded 14th, was much improved from his opening match, hitting heavily and precisely in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 win.

The British number one silenced the boisterous Paris crowd with a fast start and largely stayed in control.

Norrie will play either 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti or Russia's Alexander Shevchenko in the last 32.

The 27-year-old has made the third round in his past two appearances at Roland Garros but has never reached the last 16.

Norrie is the only British player left in the singles after Dan Evans and Jack Draper lost in the first round and no women made the main draw.

"I feel good - there have been ups and downs recently but I have a great team around me," Norrie said.

"We really want to play well at the Grand Slams. I definitely improved my game and performance from the first round and enjoyed the match more.

"I'm happy to be through."

Norrie revels in pantomime villain role

Speaking before the match against French qualifier Pouille, Norrie said he relished playing in "the tough moments" as he prepared to face another home favourite in front of a passionate crowd.

But to Norrie's credit there was little of the same drama or jeopardy as there was in Monday's five-set win over Benoit Paire.

On his return to Court Suzanne Lenglen - the second show-court at Roland Garros where he beat Paire in the first round - he walked out to the sound of boos from the French fans.

It would have acted as a reminder to Norrie that he needed to make a fast start to dishearten Pouille and quieten the crowd.

Playing at a much higher level than his first match, Norrie did exactly that as he outclassed the one-time world number 10 in a 24-minute first set.

His level dropped in the second set, unable to find angles and winners with the same regularity as 675th-ranked Pouille recovered from falling an early break down.

But Norrie reasserted his authority to win the final three games and looked on course for smooth progress.

Then came another flashpoint in the third set which did not endear Norrie to the French fans, when the Briton seemed to get away with a double bounce and broke in the next point for a 3-1 lead.

Television replays indicated the ball did bounce twice but, in the absence of on-court technology assistance, umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore's decision stood.

More boos were directed in Norrie's direction at the end of the game and during the next changeover before things threatened to become more complicated.

After going a double break up, Norrie was initially unable to close out the match.

Pouille, who has resurrected his career after a series of injuries plus subsequent issues with depression and alcohol, broke back for 5-2 and had two more chances in the ninth game to put the set back on serve.

However, Norrie retained his composure and served out victory in just one hour and 45 minutes.

"All credit to Lucas, I expect to see him back and enjoying his tennis," Norrie told the Lenglen crowd.

"It was nice to share a court with him, it was a tough battle, a great atmosphere and I'm sorry to take another Frenchman out. I hope you can support me in the next round."