Andy Murray: Briton gets Surbiton Trophy wildcard, while Venus Williams to play at Rothesay Classic

Tennis

Andy Murray is the world number 43 in the men's rankings

Great Britain's Andy Murray has received a wildcard to play at the Surbiton Trophy - the first event of the British grass-court season.

The 36-year-old withdrew from the French Open to prioritise his build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray will join British number two Dan Evans, who will be the top seed, in the men's draw.

The LTA also announced on Thursday that Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard to the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

A five-time Wimbledon champion, American Williams, 42, will be making just her second appearance at the women's-only event which gets underway on 19 June.

The Surbiton Trophy starts on 5 June and will be live every day on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

"It's nice to play somewhere that has the feel of a traditional club and I'm hoping to get some good matches and practice in there during the week in front of the British fans," said three-time major winner Murray.

Fellow Britons Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Heather Watson will feature in the women's draw at Surbiton.

