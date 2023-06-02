Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number ones Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof have recorded consecutive straight-set wins at Roland Garros

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britons Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury both progressed to the third round of the men's doubles at the French Open.

Top seeds Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof claimed a 6-4 6-2 victory over Argentine Pedro Cachin and China's Wu Yibing.

Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram were on court for just 22 minutes before Spanish opponents Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar retired.

The second seeds were leading by a break of serve at 3-2 in the first set.

Skupski and Koolhof will play Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela for a quarter-final place.

Next up for US Open champions Salisbury and Ram is a meeting with Argentine 14th seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni or American pair Marcos Giron and Mackenzie McDonald.

Also on Friday at Roland Garros, Briton Lloyd Glasspool and American Asia Muhammad compete in the mixed doubles against French wildcards Estelle Cascino and Dan Added.

Salisbury returns to action in the mixed doubles, alongside American Desirae Krawczyk, for a first-round meeting with fellow Briton Jamie Murray and American Taylor Townsend.