Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie has never reached the French Open fourth round

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Cameron Norrie's bid to crack the French Open last 16 came undone once again as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti outclassed the British number one.

Norrie, 27, lost in the Roland Garros third round for the third successive year with the 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Norrie, who was seeded 14th, is ranked higher than Musetti, but produced an error-strewn display against the Italian 17th seed on the Paris clay.

Norrie's exit means there are no British players left in the singles.

It ended the possibility of Norrie facing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round, with Musetti advancing to play either the 20-year-old Spaniard or Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov.

The pair are playing their third-round match in Friday's night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

When Norrie decided to go to South America after this year's Australian Open, the purpose of the trip was to spend more time on the clay with the ultimate goal of peaking for the French Open.

The immediate benefits were clear. The left-hander reached the final in Buenos Aires, where he lost to then world number two Alcaraz, then avenged that defeat by beating the Spaniard a week later to win the Rio de Janeiro title.

However, Norrie has not been able to replicate the same level of success on the European clay-court swing.

Now it has ended with one of the heaviest Grand Slam defeats of his career.

Six wins in 11 matches - including a defeat by 21-year-old Musetti in Barcelona - meant he entered Roland Garros in far from peak form and he needed to dig deep in his opening match against France's Benoit Paire.

A similarly partisan atmosphere awaited the Briton in the second round, but he stifled home hope Lucas Pouille - and the French fans - with a dominant start.

Before playing Musetti, Norrie spoke about the importance of getting on top early again.

Instead, he lost his opening service game of the match, and was broken again in the sixth game, as Musetti wrapped up the first set in 34 minutes.

Pushed back by Musetti's groundstrokes and disrupted by his variety, errors continued to flow from Norrie's racquet in the second set and he was broken twice more as he lost the final five games.

After losing serve in the opening game of the third set, Norrie's level improved and led to the conversion of his first break point for 3-3.

Two more break points came his way in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead, but he could not take them and lost serve again in the following game when Musetti took the sixth of his 18 break points in the match.

From that point, there was only going to be one outcome and Musetti served out a victory which demonstrated his quality.