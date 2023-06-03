Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Lesia Tsurenko has now matched her best result at the French Open, having previously reached the fourth round in 2018

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko says she considered quitting tennis after the Russian invasion of her country but continued playing to raise funds to help those back home.

Tsurenko beat Bianca Andreescu 6-1 6-1 to reach the French Open fourth round.

"I want to earn as much as I can to donate as much as I can," the 34-year-old said on Saturday.

"This is a bigger thing that I had in my mind when I decided that I will continue playing."

Tsurenko previously said she felt "guilty" for playing tennis at Wimbledon last year after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

After reaching the third round, she donated 10% of her Wimbledon prize money to help Ukraine and wears a ribbon in the country's blue and yellow flag colours at every match.

Tsurenko said a conversation with former player Alex Dolgopolov, who joined Ukraine's territorial defence unit after the invasion, helped her decide to continue playing.

"A year ago, it was a point where I was thinking I go back home and I will be a volunteer and do whatever is necessary for my country," she said.

"He [Dolgopolov] told me that we need money. I said OK.

"So I continue playing. I want to improve myself. I want to improve my game - and I will donate. I feel better when I do that because I still feel quite guilty that I'm not in Ukraine."

Tsurenko will face world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek next as she bids to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the first time.

"When I have tough moments in my match, I remind myself that I'm from Ukraine, that I'm Ukrainian and I'm a part of the strongest nation," she added.

"I have to be proud - and I am proud that I'm Ukrainian."