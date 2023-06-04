Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harri Heliovaara (left) and Lloyd Glasspool (right) have won three men's doubles titles together

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara lost in the French Open men's doubles on Sunday.

Glasspool and Finnish partner Heliovaara were defeated 6-4 6-2 by Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop and German Andreas Mies in the third round.

It means Neal Skupski is the last Briton remaining in the men's doubles draw at Roland Garros.

Top seeds Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof booked their quarter-final place on Saturday.

Regular partners Glasspool and Heliovaara, who were the fifth seeds at Roland Garros, were upset by the 12th seeds on court 14.

Skupski and Koolhof will face Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos, who are the 10th seeds, in the last eight.

Glasspool remains in contention for the mixed doubles title and is scheduled - alongside American partner Asia Muhammad - to play Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and American Nathaniel Lammons in the quarter-finals on Monday.

Murray withdraws with food poisoning

Jamie Murray has won five mixed doubles Grand Slam titles

Jamie Murray was due to play with American Taylor Townsend in a second-round mixed doubles match but was too ill to take to the court.

The Briton withdrew on Sunday morning before their match against Dabrowski and Lammons, citing food poisoning.

The Briton is not the first player to be hampered in this way at this French Open, with American Jessica Pegula, speaking in her BBC Sport column, describing how her Roland Garros preparations were disrupted by the same thing.