Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Lloyd Glasspool and Asia Muhammad had not dropped a set before the quarter-final.

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and American partner Asia Muhammad were beaten in the quarter-finals of the French Open mixed doubles.

They lost 7-5 6-7 (7-2) 11-9 to Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and American Nathaniel Lammons.

It means Neal Skupski is the only British player left in the doubles at the French Open.

Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof play on Tuesday in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

Glasspool and Muhammad could only create one break point opportunity, which they did not convert, in a match lasting 91 minutes.

Skupski and Koolhof are the top seeds in the men's doubles and play Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos, who are the 10th seeds, in the last eight.