French Open 2023 results: Lloyd Glasspool loses mixed doubles quarter-final in final set tiebreak
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2023
|Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and American partner Asia Muhammad were beaten in the quarter-finals of the French Open mixed doubles.
They lost 7-5 6-7 (7-2) 11-9 to Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and American Nathaniel Lammons.
It means Neal Skupski is the only British player left in the doubles at the French Open.
Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof play on Tuesday in the men's doubles quarter-finals.
Glasspool and Muhammad could only create one break point opportunity, which they did not convert, in a match lasting 91 minutes.
Skupski and Koolhof are the top seeds in the men's doubles and play Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos, who are the 10th seeds, in the last eight.