Karolina Muchova's only previous Grand Slam semi-final appearance came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she lost to Jennifer Brady

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Karolina Muchova reached her first French Open semi-final with a straight-set victory over former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Czech won 7-5 6-2 to book only her second Grand Slam last-four appearance.

She edged a tense, hour-long opening set that featured five breaks of serve before winning the second comfortably.

Muchova will face the winner of Tuesday's second quarter-final in Paris between Elina Svitolina and world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

Pavyluchenkova, who has dropped to 333 in the world after a serious knee injury last year, reached the final at Roland Garros in 2021, losing to Barbora Krejcikova.

Her hopes of repeating that run were ended by a fine display from Muchova, 26, who broke the Russian's serve five times.

"It's been an incredible two weeks and I'm just glad I'm still in the competition," Muchova said in her on-court interview.