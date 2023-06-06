Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett has won seven Grand Slam wheelchair singles titles

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June

Doubles partners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will meet in an all-British men's wheelchair singles quarter-final at the French Open after both players advanced on Tuesday.

World number one and three-time champion Hewett beat the Netherlands' Tom Egberink 6-3 7-5.

Reid, a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, won 6-1 6-1 against Dutchman Maikel Scheffers.

Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker lost 6-2 6-2 against American Dana Mathewson.

Hewett, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, was dominant in the opening set but found himself 5-2 down in the second after two breaks of serve by Egberink.

However, he won five games in a row to take the match and progress to the quarter-finals as he bids for a third consecutive major singles title.

His good friend Reid claimed the opening set against Scheffers in just 33 minutes before wrapping up the second in a similar fashion to reach an eighth successive quarter-final on the Paris clay.

Shuker started brightly against her doubles partner Mathewson in their first-round encounter, establishing a quick 2-0 lead before the American rattled off six games in a row to win the set.

The players traded breaks in the second but Matthewson proved the stronger of the two to set up a quarter-final against third seed Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands.