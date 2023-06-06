Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans lost to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the French Open

Lexus Surbiton Trophy Venue: Surbiton Racket & Fitness Club Dates: 4-11 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Red Button.

Britain's Dan Evans eased through the opening round of the Surbiton Trophy Challenger event with a straight-set win over James McCabe.

World number 25 Evans, who received a wildcard after his first-round loss at the French Open, won 6-4 6-4 against the Australian.

He is the top seed at the first event of the British grass-court season.

British teenager Isabelle Lacy beat third seed Madison Brengle to claim the biggest win of her career so far.

The 16-year-old qualifier sealed a 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-1 victory over the American, who is ranked 757 places higher than Lacy.

Britons Katie Boulter and Katie Swan eased through their opening rounds with wins over Olivia Gadecki of Australia and Canada's Carol Zhao respectively.

Boulter beat Gadecki 6-2 6-1 and Swan saw off Zhao 6-2 6-0, but former British number one Heather Watson was knocked out with a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (8-6) loss to Australian Maddison Inglis.

Evans was denied a second-round tie against compatriot Liam Broady after Canada's Gabriel Diallo triumphed over the Briton 6-4 6-4.