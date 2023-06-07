Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev left the French Open in a wheelchair last year after seriously injuring his ankle in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June

Alexander Zverev booked an emotional return to the French Open semi-finals with a hard-fought win over unseeded Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The German, 26, left Roland Garros in a wheelchair last year after badly damaging ankle ligaments in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal, an injury that sidelined him for several months.

But he won 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 to continue his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The 22nd seed will face either Casper Ruud or Holger Rune in the last four.

Norwegian fourth seed Ruud, beaten by Nadal in last year's final, and Danish sixth seed Rune round off the quarter-finals on Court Philippe Chatrier from 19:15 BST.

Zverev, spurred on by the crowd chanting his nickname 'Sascha', was pushed hard by the unheralded world number 49 but eventually prevailed after three hours and 25 minutes.

After the pair embraced warmly at the net, Zverev let out a huge roar in celebration at securing a sixth Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

More to follow.