British number six Heather Watson has won four career singles titles on the WTA Tour - most recently at Acapulco in 2020

Heather Watson reached the second round at the Nottingham Open with a straight-set win over Germany's Jule Niemeier.

The Briton, 31, won five successive games as she battled back from 4-1 behind to rescue the opening set.

Watson then closed out impressively in set two, winning five of the final six games to secure a 6-4 6-3 victory over the 23-year-old Niemeier, who was a Wimbledon quarter-finalist last year.

Top seed Maria Sakkari also began her campaign with a straight-set win.

The Greek world number eight eventually took her fifth match point to edge a second-set tie-break against China's Wang Xiyu and prevail 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

There were also victories for Germany's 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and Australian Open quarter-finalist Donna Vekic.

Maria beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Watson, while Croatia's Vekic won 6-2 4-6 6-1 against Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

However, 21-year-old British qualifier Sonay Kartal was beaten 6-3 5-7 6-2 by Poland's Magdalena Frech.

In the men's draw at the grass-court tournament, Britons Arthur Fery, Ryan Peniston and George Loffhagen also play on Monday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has taken a wildcard entry following his Surbiton Trophy victory on Sunday, while Dan Evans, Liam Broady and Jan Choinski are also competing.

New British number one Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan and Emily Appleton join Watson in the women's event.