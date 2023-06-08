Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet at a Grand Slam for the first time, having only played each other once at the 2022 Madrid Open

French Open 2023 men's semi-finals Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Date: Friday, 9 June Time: From 14:00 BST Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app from 13:45, followed by Casper Ruud v Alexander Zverev not before 16:30

From the moment the French Open draw was made almost a fortnight ago, the tennis world licked its lips at the prospect of one blockbuster match.

The countdown towards Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, against Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz was on.

On Friday, the two men - at opposite ends of their careers but in the same stunning form - finally go head-to-head at a Grand Slam when they meet in the Roland Garros semi-finals.

"That's the match that a lot of people want to see," said 36-year-old Djokovic, who is bidding for a third French Open title and a men's record 23rd major.

Alcaraz, 20, won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September and is contesting his maiden semi-final on the Paris clay.

"Since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match. Myself as well. I have really wanted to play this match," Alcaraz said.

The pair have long been considered the main contenders to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday, even before 14-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrew with a hip injury.

Whoever wins in the last four will be favourite to beat the victor of Friday's other semi-final between Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud and Germany's 22nd seed Alexander Zverev.

Duel the tennis world has been waiting for

When Djokovic's name popped out of the French Open computer in the same half of the draw as Alcaraz, there were murmurs among those sitting in the Roland Garros ceremony.

Djokovic may have won five of the past seven majors he has played, but he is seeded third in Paris after having injury issues in the build-up.

That meant he would either land in Alcaraz's half and potentially face him in the last four, or end up on the side of second seed Daniil Medvedev and not able to face the top seed until the final.

Of course, the unpredictable nature of sport means things rarely pan out as expected in the draws.

But the fine form of Djokovic and Alcaraz - both dropping just one set so far - has ensured the blockbuster semi-final will take place.

"It's definitely the biggest challenge for me so far in the tournament," said Djokovic, who won the Roland Garros title in 2016 and 2021.

"If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He's definitely a guy to beat here. I'm looking forward to that."

Djokovic and Alcaraz, who has won four of the eight tournaments he has competed in this season, have been two of the standout players on the men's tour this season.

However, duels between the pair - either head-to-head or even being present in the biggest tournaments - have been rare.

"We played only once in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third for him. We haven't played since," said Djokovic.

"Most of the tournaments this year we were not in the same draw, but here we are."

Further spice to the occasion is provided by the world number one ranking being on the line.

Alcaraz will remain at the top if he beats Djokovic, with the Serb needing to win the tournament to reclaim the position.

Will youth or experience prove key?

While the pair's results at Roland Garros this year have been similarly superb, there is a huge gulf between them in terms of career experience.

Djokovic is appearing in his 45th major semi-final, with only Roger Federer (46) playing more, and is aiming to eclipse Nadal as the oldest French Open men's champion.

Alcaraz, who turned 20 at the start of May, would become the youngest Roland Garros finalist since a 20-year-old Nadal won the title in 2006, and hopes youth will be a bigger factor than pedigree.

"It's going be his 45th semi-final of a Grand Slam, this is going to be my second," he said.

"I would say the experience is better in that point, but I'm not going think about that."