Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Roland Garros

Karolina Muchova's win means there is a first-time Grand Slam singles finalist playing in the French Open women's final for a fifth successive year

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Czech player Karolina Muchova became one of the lowest ranked players to reach the French Open women's final as she narrowly won a thriller against Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Ranked 43rd in the world, Muchova won 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 in Paris.

Muchova, 26, will play either Polish top seed Iga Swiatek or Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday.

Defending champion Swiatek, bidding for a third Roland Garros title, faces Haddad Maia in Thursday's second semi.

Sabalenka's exit means 22-year-old Swiatek will remain as the world number one, a position she has held for 62 consecutive weeks, if she beats Haddad Maia and reaches the final.

Sabalenka, 25, led 5-2 in the decider and was unable to take a match point in the seventh game.

"I don't really know what happened," Muchova said. "It is unbelievable. I tried to keep fighting and it worked. I'm so happy."

More to follow.