French Open 2023 results: Aryna Sabalenka loses to Karolina Muchova in Paris semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2023
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Czech player Karolina Muchova became one of the lowest ranked players to reach the French Open women's final as she narrowly won a thriller against Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Ranked 43rd in the world, Muchova won 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 in Paris.
Muchova, 26, will play either Polish top seed Iga Swiatek or Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday.
Defending champion Swiatek, bidding for a third Roland Garros title, faces Haddad Maia in Thursday's second semi.
Sabalenka's exit means 22-year-old Swiatek will remain as the world number one, a position she has held for 62 consecutive weeks, if she beats Haddad Maia and reaches the final.
Sabalenka, 25, led 5-2 in the decider and was unable to take a match point in the seventh game.
"I don't really know what happened," Muchova said. "It is unbelievable. I tried to keep fighting and it worked. I'm so happy."
More to follow.
- Can The Night Manager outmanoeuvre the criminal world? Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman star in a tense spy thriller
- Can you crack the code to open the safe? Put your code-breaking skills to the test in this brainteaser