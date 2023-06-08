Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Karolina Muchova had never previously gone further than the third round at Roland Garros

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June

Little more than a year ago, an injury-laden Karolina Muchova was told her tennis career could be over.

But on the rollercoaster that is life, the toughest moments make way for the highest of highs - in this case a first Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Just as she has to had to fight back from injuries - to her back, her abdominals, her ankle - she had to battle on court, with world number two Aryna Sabalenka her challenge to overcome.

More than three hours later, Muchova and her weary body came out on top in a 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 epic.

World number one Iga Swiatek lies in wait in Saturday's final but for now, the Czech is simply enjoying the ride.

"There have been many moments, many lows, from one injury to another," said Muchova, 26.

"When I missed the Australian Open last year, and I was in a pretty bad state health-wise, I was working out a lot to try to get back.

"Some doctors told me, 'maybe you'll not do sport any more'. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back.

"It's ups and downs in life all the time. Now I'm enjoying that I'm on the upper part now."

Ranked 43rd in the world, Muchova had only once reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam before her Roland Garros run, that coming at the Australian Open in 2021.

In Swiatek, she will play the defending champion and a player set to enter her 64th week at the top of the rankings but the stats reflect well on Muchova, having beaten the Pole in their only previous meeting in Prague in 2019.

Furthermore, on the five previous occasions Muchova has faced players ranked first, second or third in the world, she has won.

"I don't think I will be the favourite," she said. "Yeah, it's nice. I didn't really even know about this statistic.

"It just shows me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close.

"Even today, match ball down, you really never know if I win or lose, but it's great to know that I have the chance to win and I win against the top players, and that for sure boosts my confidence."