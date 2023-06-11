Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Mauresmo enjoyed success at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon as a player

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo says the tournament's prime slots are now "more balanced" between men and women.

However, she admits they can "do better" on night scheduling.

The night-session match is promoted as the highlight of the day at Roland Garros.

But Aryna Sabalenka's fourth-round contest against Sloane Stephens last Sunday was the only women's match scheduled at night this year.

World number three Jessica Pegula told BBC Sport that the lack of women's matches in the night sessions was "disappointing".

But Mauresmo, who is in her second year in the role after a successful playing career in which she won two Grand Slam titles, defended the scheduling.

"We have numbers to support that, apart from the night sessions, the prime slots were much more balanced between men and women, so that is something for us that is definitely important," she said.

"I'm comfortable with the scheduling on the day, but yes, we can do better on the night matches.

"My point is this year that we put definitely way more women's matches on the prime slots. It doesn't make it perfect yet, because of these night matches that are unique.

"I hear that she [Pegula] is disappointed with that. I just also want to say that some of the high-profile women's players who would be our choices to put in the night matches are not really keen to go at night and are having different requests."

Former French Open winner and ex-BBC presenter Sue Barker acknowledged that it was a "tricky situation" for Mauresmo, but added that the women's game needed more big rivalries to grow interest in the sport.

"Sadly, now with Serena [Williams] having gone, there aren't the big names in the women's game at the moment. They've got to build up," she told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

Mauresmo backs Paris atmosphere

Mauresmo also backed the Roland Garros crowd after a number of incidents during the tournament and said no player had said anything about crowd behaviour.

American Taylor Fritz was booed in his post-match interview after his second-round win over home favourite Arthur Rinderknech and shushed the crowd, while world number one Novak Djokovic felt their wrath at the end of his semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Russian Daria Kasatkina was also booed at the end of her fourth-round match against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Kasatkina, who has spoken out against Russia's war in Ukraine, gave a thumbs-up to her opponent, knowing she would stick to her policy of not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian players.

"There has been no feedback on this specific topic from our tour supervisors, or even the ATP or WTA officials that are here on-site throughout the whole tournament," Mauresmo said.

"I noticed that it was a good atmosphere this year. Also, I think the fact that the weather was good makes things a bit different.

"Last year was a bit colder and not as friendly for everyone to come or to enjoy fully the experience.

"There was this famous night when people were going too far [during the Fritz v Rinderknech match]. Everybody was really warmed up on the stands, as well. But apart from that episode, honestly, I think it's fantastic to have such atmosphere."