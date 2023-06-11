Close menu

French Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to win Paris title and claim 23rd major

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

comments444

Novak Djokovic celebrates
Novak Djokovic's victory at the French Open broke the tie with Rafael Nadal for the most men's Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic showed his greatness once again by overcoming a sticky start to win a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title with victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Djokovic, 36, was far from his best in the initial stages but his quality in a first-set tie-break laid the platform for a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory.

The Serb moves into the outright lead of men's majors ahead of Rafael Nadal.

He also becomes the first man to win all four majors at least three times.

Victory on the Paris clay moves Djokovic alongside Serena Williams in terms of Grand Slam titles, with only Margaret Court now standing in front of him with 24 majors.

"I'm beyond fortunate to win 23 Grand Slams in my life, it is incredible," said Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016 and 2021.

"I was a seven-year-old dreaming I could win Wimbledon one day and become number one in the world. I'm beyond grateful and and blessed to be standing here.

"I feel I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to say to every young person if you want a better future, you can create it."

Minutes after Djokovic won, Nadal paid tribute to his long-time rival.

"Many congratulations on this amazing achievement, 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about and you made it," the Spaniard wrote.

Djokovic will have the opportunity to tie Court's record at Wimbledon next month - a place where he has already won seven times and will be the favourite to equal Roger Federer's record tally of men's titles.

Djokovic instantly fell flat on his back in celebration as Ruud pulled a forehand wide on the second championship point.

After a commiserating hug with his opponent, Djokovic ran up to his support box where he celebrated with coach Goran Ivanisevic, wife Jelena, his two children, parents Dijana and Srdjan and NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The victory will also see Djokovic return to the top of the world rankings.

Fourth seed Ruud, who has lost all three of his major finals, congratulated Djokovic on "another day, another record".

Addressing his opponent, he added: "It is another day where you rewrite tennis history. It is tough to explain how great you are and what an inspiration you are."

Djokovic delivers on his date with destiny

Having made no secret of his ambition to win more major titles than fellow greats Nadal and Federer, this was Djokovic's date with destiny.

He pulled level with the pair on 20 triumphs at Wimbledon in 2021, but fell behind Nadal after missing the 2022 Australian Open following a row over his Covid-19 vaccination status that led to him being deported.

Nadal extended the advantage when he won last year's French Open but Djokovic has surged ahead after winning three of the past four Grand Slams.

Even before 14-time French Open champion Nadal pulled out of this year's tournament with injury, Djokovic was considered by many as the favourite, even though his own build-up had been hampered by physical problems.

Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz was the other main contender, but Djokovic beat him in the semi-finals after the 20-year-old suffered body cramps caused by the tension of facing one of the all-time greats.

It was Djokovic who looked more nervous in the early part of Sunday's final against 24-year-old Ruud.

Tight and tense, the third seed made a number of unforced errors as Ruud pushed him deep in the court and trailed 4-2 in the first set.

But Djokovic grew in stature as a long opening set wore on.

With a star-studded crowd including French footballer Kylian Mbappe and British actor Hugh Grant watching on, Djokovic used all of his vast experience to dominate the tie-break as Ruud wilted - and from that point on there was only likely to be one outcome.

After Djokovic won a comparatively quick 48-minute second set, the third remained delicately poised until the Serb cranked up the pressure at another crucial juncture.

At 5-5, a blistering backhand winner instantly put Ruud on the back foot, with the Norwegian making an error before two more superb winners from the Serb set him up to serve for the title.

Djokovic raced into a 40-0 lead and, while pulling a forehand wide on the first championship point was slightly anti-climatic, he secured more history at the next time of asking.

Comments

Join the conversation

443 comments

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 17:49

    Well done Novak, a winning machine, you can’t take that away from him.

    I prefer to watch Federer, more entertaining, but Djokovic is a winning machine 👏

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 18:01

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      As someone who has seen him live far too many times, I can definitely echo these sentiments. He is awful to watch.

      You can't deny his determination and ability though, and frankly if Alcaraz is going to have cramp every time he needs to run about a bit then Djokovic could well end up on 30 - he could play at half his current ability and still beat everyone else not called Alcaraz or Nadal.

  • Comment posted by Fact check, today at 17:41

    23 and counting!
    Stick to your principles and keep winning.
    Best ever bar none!!!

    • Reply posted by Terebravisse Ad Mortem, today at 18:04

      Terebravisse Ad Mortem replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BBC State Propaganda, today at 17:38

    Djokovic should go down as the greatest of all time, and could end up with 30 slams. Only man with winning records vs Fed & Nadal.
    A man of integrity too, couldn’t be bought and sacrificed personal glory rather than surrendering his principles.
    Remember some gave that away for a burger, and most for a holiday 🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Embattle, today at 17:41

      Embattle replied:
      He has very little integrity.

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 17:38

    Well done Novak. Strong claim to be the greatest male tennis player of all time.

    • Reply posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 17:41

      Junior Shabadoo replied:
      What would be a stronger claim? And that's after getting denied the right to play in a few slams.

  • Comment posted by Carsmile Smith, today at 17:48

    Novak is the GOAT 🐐 🏆

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:27

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      He is the absolute GOAT by a mile

  • Comment posted by elbs, today at 17:40

    Well done to Novak.

    For some reason he's not quite been viewed with the some regard as Federer and Nadal but this should provide a welcome tonic

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:55

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      Not his biggest fan but since I first saw him a few times at the US Open in 2009 it was clear he was exceptional. Not sure there can be any doubt he is the greatest.

  • Comment posted by Mak, today at 17:37

    Congrats to Novak. What a player

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The greatest player of all time. No one comes close

  • Comment posted by Attica, today at 17:53

    He probably could of won a couple more, if it wasn't for the ridiculous Covid restrictions. Well done Djokovic!

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 18:10

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Could've!

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 17:41

    Amazing longevity. What a relief it'll be for the rest of the tour when he finally retires!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:29

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      He will retire at 48 after winning 39 slams and being #1 in 4 different decades. He will play his son Stefan in his last slam final

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 17:41

    GOAT 🐐- No doubt
    All haters from a certain country (you know who you are 😉) can now shut their gobs 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Fact check, today at 17:42

      Fact check replied:
      Loool

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 18:05

    Personally thought the women's final was more entertaining, at least it was a contest. Djokovic just sucks the enjoyment out of watching tennis with his boring style of play. Sooner he retires the better.

    • Reply posted by daveh, today at 18:33

      daveh replied:
      Couldn't agree more. And he has an arrogance about him that confirms his detestability. All sorts of cars are faster than a vintage Bentley,but I know which I'd rather have.

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 17:42

    He'll get to 30 at this rate! There seems no one (only a fit Alcaraz) that can stop him!

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:45

      HandOfBob replied:
      Won the bulk of his titles when Fed and Nadal were post-peak.

      Only the GOAT of wind-up merchants.

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 18:10

    The greatest sporting achievement since Lance Armstrong.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 18:34

      Harry replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:38

    He'd have 25 if it wasn't for draconian covid laws

  • Comment posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 17:40

    Congratulations to the most successful men's singles player of all time. A fantastic achievement considering he was competing with Federer, Nadal and Murray for much of his career. Next target will be the great Mary Court's 24 slams.

    • Reply posted by Jobyfox, today at 17:42

      Jobyfox replied:
      Mary Court’s achievements are irrelevant to men’s tennis. So are Margaret’s for that matter

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:52

    Many congratulations, this achievement is scarcely believable - and you get the impression that there is more to come.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 18:13

    Overall clay is a dull surface for tennis but there are exceptions.

    The Djoko v Nadal semifinal a couple of years back was one of the best matches I've seen. Unreal rallies and shot making.

    Djokovic is the best tennis athlete by any measure.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:40

    He’s impressive.

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 17:51

    Absolute beast of a player, all round play is great, incredible defense. Might not be everyone's cup of tea but just a fine tennis player. Reading comments as always, plenty of folk who obviously not been up to much over the weekend and just upset that they have a pitiful existence achieving nothing themselves as usual.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:14

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Oh, the irony.

  • Comment posted by Paul Tooley, today at 18:27

    Shame he supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine 🇺🇦

    • Reply posted by PlayNicely, today at 18:27

      PlayNicely replied:
      Why?

