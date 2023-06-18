Close menu

Nottingham Open 2023 results: Katie Boulter beats Jodie Burrage to win first WTA title

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments7

Katie Boulter waiting to receive the ball
Katie Boulter took over as British number one from Emma Raducanu last week and this victory keeps her in top spot

Katie Boulter won her first WTA title with a dominant victory in Nottingham over Jodie Burrage in the first all-British tour-level final in 46 years.

The British women's number one ranking was also on the line as Boulter outplayed her good friend 6-3 6-3.

Boulter was in control from the start and, with dark clouds hanging heavy, she sealed a quick win.

Earlier, Andy Murray won the men's event as Britons find form on grass before next month's Wimbledon.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 15:10

    Well done to Katie Boulter, a first WTA title and hopefully one that she can build on.

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 15:08

    Boulter is probably the only British female player that doesn't just turn up for the grass court season. She has been on an upward trajectory of late, fuelled by a positive outlook and a great deal of humility. Much like Norrie, she has grown into her career, as Raducanu proves, success too early can be a great detriment to your development.

  • Comment posted by Rockallia, today at 15:08

    Congratulations to Katie, I think we’re going to see a lot more success from her.

  • Comment posted by PJ, today at 15:07

    Congratulations on all the British winners 😊

  • Comment posted by Jenny, today at 15:06

    Brilliant, well done Foxes fan Katie!! :)

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 15:09

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      Nobody is perfect.

  • Comment posted by Hairy_Potter, today at 15:05

    A great game, was cheering for Burrage but the right person won on the day, Boulter well deserved the win. Great to see British Women Tennis doing so well.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured