Nottingham Open 2023 results: Katie Boulter beats Jodie Burrage to win first WTA title
Katie Boulter won her first WTA title with a dominant victory in Nottingham over Jodie Burrage in the first all-British tour-level final in 46 years.
The British women's number one ranking was also on the line as Boulter outplayed her good friend 6-3 6-3.
Boulter was in control from the start and, with dark clouds hanging heavy, she sealed a quick win.
Earlier, Andy Murray won the men's event as Britons find form on grass before next month's Wimbledon.
