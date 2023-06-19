Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stuart Parker narrowly lost in the second qualifying round of the Nottingham Open last week

Stuart Parker says it is an honour to be named as Jersey's flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the Island Games.

The 25-year-old, who is ranked 420 in the world, is hoping to defend the men's singles and doubles titles he has won at the last two Island Games.

"It's an honour and I really appreciate being chosen to bring the flag out," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I've had a lot of good success at the games, but it would be great to have more success in Guernsey," he added.

Parker's last tournament victory was in an ATP Challenger event in Thailand in September.

He is aiming to make the qualifying tournament for Wimbledon later this month having lost in a deciding tie-break in the second round of qualifying for the Nottingham Open last week.

"There's been quite a few grass court tournaments that I've been playing in the last three weeks so I've been preparing for them and they've been good build up tournaments," said Parker.

"Hopefully I can play in Wimbledon qualifying, as a British player it's definitely the biggest tournament of the year."

And Parker also has the aim of winning a third Island Games singles and doubles title, to add to the three team gold medals he has also won.

"The Island Games for me is a great opportunity to represent Jersey, with the ATP and ITF you're kind of playing for yourself," he said.

"I still really like to represent Jersey as well.

"I feel like I've got good chances, but you never know who's going to turn up, and what happens on the day as well.

"You can't really be 100% sure what's going to happen, but obviously I'm going to go for gold."