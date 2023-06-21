Cinch Championships at Queen's Club Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-25 June Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two and streaming on the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries

British number one Cameron Norrie came from behind to reach the Queen's quarter-finals for a second time with victory over Australian Jordan Thompson.

Fifth seed Norrie, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, recovered from his first-set errors to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

"It was the perfect match," said Norrie, who will face Frances Tiafoe or Sebastian Korda in the next round.

Later on Wednesday, Britain's Ryan Peniston faces second seed Holger Rune.

Norrie is playing in his first grass-court tournament of the season as he gears up for Wimbledon, which starts on 3 July. Hopes of getting even more match time on the surface were dashed on Wednesday when his scheduled doubles partner Andy Murray withdrew from the competition, citing fatigue.

A loose service game from Norrie, with three bad misses - first netting what should have been a straightforward volley, then hitting a forehand long before an ill-judged decision to leave a lob that dropped in - handed Jordan a break for 4-2 in the opening set.

The Australian could barely have consolidated the break in more emphatic fashion with three aces in a row followed by another thundering serve that Norrie could only return into the net and he later served out the set, taking it thanks to a wide forehand from the Briton.

But Norrie tightened up on his errors in the second set, getting the key break for 4-2 and serving it out with ease as he began to take control with his groundstrokes.

He dominated the third set, going a double break up before a slight wobble when serving for the match as he had to save three break points. But he set up match point with an ace and then secured the win with an unreturnable serve.

"It was just classic grass-court tennis and I was able to come out with a lot more energy in that third set and I think that was the difference," Norrie said in his on-court interview.

Norrie, who is ranked 13th in the world, will now be appearing in his sixth quarter-final of the year.

"It's really good to be that consistent but you always want more as a tennis player," he said. "I want to keep pushing for more and playing my best tennis at the bigger tournaments and especially at a huge tournament like Queen's. It's one of my favourite tournaments of the year."