Birmingham Classic Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham Dates: 19-25 June Coverage: Live coverage on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC iPlayer

Britain's Harriet Dart reached a second successive grass-court quarter-final as she continued her Wimbledon preparations at the Birmingham Classic.

The 26-year-old secured a comprehensive 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Ukrainian fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina.

The Briton beat the same opponent last week to reach the last eight of the Nottingham Open.

"I love playing on grass and in front of the home crowd so I enjoy these few weeks the most in the year," said Dart.

"I was expecting a battle - I knew this week she would raise her level and the court is quicker here so I'm really pleased to be through."

Dart will face either Russian fourth seed Anastasia Potapova or American Caty McNally for a place in the semi-finals.

She is one of five Britons to receive a Wimbledon wildcard following success on grass-courts in recent weeks.

Having come out on top in an all-British match against Nottingham runner-up Jodie Burrage on Tuesday, Dart once again needed three sets to get the job done in Birmingham.

Dart led by an early break in the first set but was made to work throughout it, saving seven break points in her first two service games before serving out the set to love.

Kalinina served well in the second set to force a decider but, having established a double-break lead, Dart was on the verge of a third-set 'bagel' before a powerful forehand winner put Kalinina on the board.

World number 26 Kalinina rescued match point to force Dart to serve the match out, which she swiftly did to love.

"I play quite a lot of long matches - not out of choice, but it happens," Dart joked afterwards.

"It's great to be back here, playing in front of a home crowd is pretty awesome."

Earlier, 18-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova beat American sixth seed Bernarda Pera 6-1 7-6 (7-3) to reach her first WTA grass-court quarter-final.

American qualifier Emina Bektas beat Chinese seventh seed Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-3 to progress to the last 16.

She will be joined by the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova after the former French Open champion beat Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-3 6-3.

On Thursday, former world number one Venus Williams will take on Latvian second seed Jelena Ostapenko for a quarter-final place.