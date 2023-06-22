Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cinch Championships at Queen's Club Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-25 June Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two and streaming on the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries/

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his first career quarter-final on grass with a straight-set victory at Queen's over Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz, 20, cruised past his 21-year-old Czech opponent 6-2 6-3.

"After this match the expectations change, I think I'm ready to do a good result here on grass," said the Spanish world number two.

Queen's is just the third tournament the US Open champion and recent French Open semi-finalist has played on grass.

Alcaraz, who has won a Grand Slam title and held the number one spot in the world this year, is competing at Queen's for the first time, having played at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022.

"I'm really happy with the level I played today, I had a really solid match. I'm enjoying playing here and I'm happy with a first quarter-final," he said on court after the triumph.

Alcaraz secured an early break after a tricky second game and sealed a dominant opening-set win to prove he is finding his feet on the surface, before saving three break points at 3-1 in the second.

The Spaniard sent a forehand long on match point on Lehecka's service game but served out the match to secure his last-eight spot.

Queen's is just the third grass-court tournament Carlos Alcaraz has played in his senior career

Before the tournament Alcaraz admitted he needed to improve his movement on grass and required three sets to beat French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in his first match in London.

He joked he was fine with matches being shorter after the first-round challenge, despite trying to gain as much experience as possible on the surface, easing to victory against Lehecka in one hour and 25 minutes.

Alcaraz said he would now shift his expectations, having secured his goal of a place in the last eight, where he will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or Argentine eighth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

"I'll enjoy my first quarter-final, it's a beautiful place to play and I'm enjoying every second here so I'll go into the next round with a lot of confidence and I'll go for it," the Spaniard said.

Meanwhile, Australian seventh seed Alex de Minaur, who efficiently knocked out Britain's Andy Murray on Tuesday, recorded another comprehensive victory by reaching the Queen's quarter-finals for a second time.

De Minaur, ranked 18th in the world, brushed aside Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 in just 63 minutes as the 2021 Eastbourne champion continues his good form on grass.

The 24-year-old will play France's Adrian Mannarino, ranked 46th in the world, in the last eight after he knocked out American third seed Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6 (9-7).