Ryan Peniston is a gradute of the University of Memphis tennis programme

As British number seven Ryan Peniston prepares for his second Wimbledon, his goal is simple - to continue giving young people with cancer hope.

The left-hander has received a wildcard for this year's championships after reaching the second round at Queen's, Nottingham and Surbiton.

Essex-born Peniston, now 27, was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, when he was a year old.

He spent eight months in hospital and his treatment - including surgery to remove a tumour and chemotherapy - stunted his growth as a child until he was 15.

Following his run to round two at the All England Club 12 months ago, Peniston became an ambassador for the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.

"I think I do have a different perspective on life than other tennis players because of what I've been through,'' he told BBC Look East.

"My parents must have gone through hell. I look back and think how lucky I am to have a second chance at life.

"Thanks to a lot of amazing people, doctors and nurses, I'm able to sit here and the older I've got, the more I've appreciated what they did for me."

Peniston says he has a "a lot of sympathy" for families going through similar experiences to the one his parents endured.

"The older I got I realised how big a deal it was, and what my parents went through," he said.

"I don't have children myself, but I can only imagine what it must be like having doctors telling you your children have cancer.

"It's been a huge drive for me. Playing tennis, it gives me a different outlook on life. When I'm feeling down, I use it as inspiration and a source of strength and energy."

Wimbledon 'doesn't feel real'

Peniston beat Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in straight sets in the opening round of last year's Wimbledon before losing to American Steve Johnson.

He still finds it hard to believe that he is part of the game's grandest event - but is always mindful of the tougher challenges others are facing.

"Walking out at Wimbledon and fulfilling a lifelong dream feels special and it doesn't feel real. I'm waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up," he said.

"But I feel I'm not just playing for myself. I'm playing for people who are going through similar things and to give them hope, for anyone going through those troubles.

"If I can give them hope or inspiration for one second, it would mean a lot to me."

Having been ranked inside the world's top 130, Peniston is currently at 267.

Prior to the recent run of grass-court warm-up events, he had struggled for form because of a wrist problem picked up following Wimbledon last year.

"I had a really bad injury and I didn't know if I was [going to be] able to play tennis the same way again. It was a really tough moment. I had to stay positive throughout," he said.

"Tennis can definitely be a bubble. It's the nature of our sport to be a bit selfish, but when I'm going through tough times on the court, I realise things could be a lot worse."

While he waits to find out his first-round opponent at Wimbledon, Peniston says the life of a tennis player can be "so unforgiving" at times.

"You can work so hard for weeks and do your best in a match and still lose, that happens," he said. "That's our sport. The best thing is we get to try again the week after."

Peniston is undaunted by whoever he is pitched against at SW19, having beaten Ugo Humbert, a player ranked almost 230 places above him, 6-4 6-2 at Queen's.

"I am a counter-puncher. I like to move my opponents around and use my opponent's strengths and weaknesses against them," he added.

"Playing at Wimbledon for a second year in a row is special. I am so excited, I can't wait."