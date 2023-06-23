Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Birmingham Classic Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham Dates: 19-25 June Coverage: Live coverage on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC iPlayer

Briton's Harriet Dart was beaten by Russian fourth seed Anastasia Potapova 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Classic.

Dart, 26, the last Briton still in the draw at the Wimbledon warm-up event, was a break up early in the second set.

But the British number four fell away against world number 21 Potapova.

Potapova faces Latvian second seed Jelena Ostapenko in the last four on Saturday after she beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 4-6 7-5 6-2.

Elsewhere, top seed Barbora Krejcikova cruised past fellow Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3 6-2 to set up a semi-final with China's Zhu Lin.

Zhu came from a set down to defeat Canada's Rebecca Marino in her last-eight match.

Dart had looked comfortable on serve and moved 2-1 up in the second set, but was unable to convert three game points.

She lost her serve early in the deciding set but fought back to 3-3, only to be broken immediately as Potapova won in three sets for the third time this week.

Earlier on Friday, Dart and Nottingham Open champion Katie Boulter both received wildcards for next week's WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne.