Wimbledon 2023: Protesters interrupt play at All England Club

Two protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon by throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on to Court 18.

Both protesters were wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts.

Just Stop Oil is an environmental protest group calling for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects.

Activists from the group have targeted a number of sporting events, including the second Ashes Test.

They also disrupted the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.

