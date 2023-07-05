Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Two protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon by throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on to Court 18.

Both protesters were wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts.

Just Stop Oil is an environmental protest group calling for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects.

Activists from the group have targeted a number of sporting events, including the second Ashes Test.

They also disrupted the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.

