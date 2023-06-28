Last updated on .From the section Tennis

It is 10 years since Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to become the first Briton since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the Wimbledon men's singles title

Can you remember where you were when Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon title 10 years ago?

He beat Novak Djokovic to end Britain's 77-year-wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion.

Then prime minister David Cameron called it "an amazing day for Andy Murray - and amazing day for Britain".

BBC Sport wants to hear about your memories of that special day on 7 July, 2013.

Where were you? How did you follow it? What do you remember? How did it compare to other big sporting moments?